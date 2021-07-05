Ritter Planetarium reopens to the public
TOLEDO — The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium is reopening to the public to transport families through space and time to view the wonders of the universe.
The first program, “Firefall,” will be shown on the full dome every Friday at 8:30 p.m. starting Friday through Aug. 27.
The immersive show explores how impacts from comets and asteroids have shaped Earth’s history.
“Firefall” is about civilization’s beginnings in the hostile environment of space and how the ancient barrage continues today from harmless meteors — those brilliant streaks in the night sky — to mountain-sized boulders wandering perilously close to Earth.
Admission to the programs is $8 for adults and $6 for children, senior citizens and community members. All children younger than 4 are free. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Cocktail competition taps into history
FINDLAY — The Hancock Historical Museum is hosting the third annual History with a Twist: Craft Cocktail Competition, combining history with the art of mixology. The passport program runs through Aug. 20.
Some of Hancock County’s bartenders have created original craft cocktails inspired by history. The cocktails must pay homage to American, state or local history, whether in technique, title or ingredients. Competing establishments include Alexandria’s, Bistro on Main, Findlay Brewing Company, Hull’s Trace Wine Cellar, Mancy’s at the Hancock Hotel, STIX, The Bourbon Affair and Vivir Modern Mexican.
Passports may be purchased at the Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., or at any of the competing establishments for $20, or $15 for museum members. Passport holders can visit any or all of the competing establishments to purchase a competition cocktail, and submit their vote for their favorite.
Proceeds will benefit the museum.