Balloons are back in Findlay
FINDLAY – The Flag City BalloonFest will host its 21st hot air balloon festival at Emory Friday-Sunday at Adams Park. Spectators can look forward to a number of new events and enjoy returning favorites. While some activities have minimal fees, the Flag City BalloonFest has no admission.
Free parking is available. Paid parking will be $10 per vehicle.
Over 40 new and returning hot air balloons including several special shape balloons will fly through Hancock County in the mornings and evenings of the festival, weather permitting. The famous balloon glow will take place at dusk both Friday and Saturday night. Weather permitting, there will be fireworks presented by Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative.
The Glow Encounter is an opportunity to get up close and personal with the balloons. Purchase a ticket at www.flagcityballonfest.com.
The CASA/GAL kids zone will feature inflatables, carnival games, a petting zoo and pony rides. The David Roberts State Farm Chill Zone will give festival attendees a place to sit, rest and recharge. Balloon rides, tethered balloon rides and helicopter rides will be available.
Live entertainment will take place at the Main Stage throughout the weekend, featuring Electrik Circus, the Cherry Bombs, Wicked Mourning, Foreplay and Evil Jones. A beer tent will be open near the Main Stage 3 p.m. to midnight both Friday and Saturday. There will be an arts and craft vendor area, non profit showcase and food trucks at the festival on Friday and Saturday. Visit www.FlagCityBalloonFest.com for the full event schedule.
Buy a book at Findlay library
The Friends of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be holding their annual book sale on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Aug. 21 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Lindamood Room at the library.
The Friends help promote and support the library, develop activities, present special programs, and encourage reading and use of the library.
For more information, visit the Book Cellar, the Friends on the Library used book store at the library or call them at 419-434-1044.
Hear gospel music at park
FINDLAY — TGMA Gospel Music Promotions will hold the Riverside Park Gospel Sing at Shelter House 15 at Riverside Park, 231 McMAnnes Ave., on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.
Ed Ewing, Arnold Coy, HeartSong, Jericho Road, One Voice, Charles Stoepfel, Homelighters, Gospel River Boys and New Presence will perform.
Admission to concert is one non-perishable food item to benefit City Mission. Bring a lawn chair. For information call TGMA at 419-934-5456.
Chris Norton, star of documentary ‘7 Yards,’ coming to Toledo
TOLEDO – Chris Norton will be honored for advocating for adoption from foster care and for sharing his family’s story to demonstrate to others the importance of family. The Richard K. Ransom Award started in 2006 in honor of Adopt America Network’s founder.
“Chris and Emily Norton are an amazing young couple that are sharing their hearts and their homes with the children they have adopted from foster care. Their family journey is nothing short of miraculous and we are honored that Chris will be in Toledo to accept the 2021 Ransom Award,” said Adopt America Network president, Wendy Spoerl.
Norton lost all feeling and movement from the neck down due to a bad hit while playing in his college football game. He was told he had a 3% chance to ever be able to move again. With the support of his friends and family, Norton walked the stage at graduation. The Nortons are now foster parents and have adopted five girls. Find out more about his story by watching his documentary “7 Yards.”
Adopt America Network invites the community to attend their 36th annual foster adoption fundraiser – the Home for Good Gala – Nov. 13. Funds raised for the event help find loving homes across the country for children in foster care who are school-aged or older, minorities, sibling groups, or have medical or mental health challenges.
A reception with passed hors‘d oeuvres begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a short program, formal dinner and silent auction. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at http://qtego.net/qlink/home4good or by calling 419.726.5100 or in person at the Adopt America Office located at 3100 W. Central, Suite #225, Toledo, OH 43606.
Since 1983, Adopt America Network has found loving families across the country for thousands of children in foster care. For more information, call 419-726-5100 or visit adoptamericanetwork.org.