League has voter registration drive at Hayes
FREMONT – The Northwest Ohio League of Women Voters will have a voter registration drive, short performance and march today at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums.
These events will take place before Hayes Presidential’s Verandah Concert that evening.
The League of Women Voters’ events were originally planned for August 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote, but were postponed due to the pandemic.
The voter registration drive is from 5:30-8 p.m. at Spiegel Grove, the grounds of Hayes Presidential. There will be craft materials to make suffragette sashes.
The Glacity Theatre Cooperative in Toledo will perform the short production “Rally.” It is based on an actual 1920s women’s rally and was written by Holly Monsos, professor and chairman of the Department of Theatre and Film at the University of Toledo.
The event will begin a little before 6 p.m. with a parade/march forming at a gathering place on the grounds and processing to the south end of the verandah, with the play beginning around 6 p.m.
Hayes Presidential’s ice cream social and Verandah Concert also will take place. The ice cream social begins at 6 p.m., and the concert is at 7. The featured performer is Matthew Ball, aka “The Boogie Woogie Kid.”
Bring a chair or blanket for seating.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.
‘All Shook Up’ at Ottawa Park by Teen Rep
TOLEDO — The Teen Rep, part of the Toledo Repertoire will present the jukebox musical, “All Shook Up” at the Ottawa Park Ampitheatre.
Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” it’s 1955 and into a conservative small Midwestern town rides a guitar playing roustabout who changes everyone’s idea of traditional love. This hip swiveling, lip curling fantasy spoof will have you jumping out of your blue suede shoes with many of the rock classics from the Elvis Presley song catalog.
It’s directed by Julie Zatko and Ryan Mahaffey with music direction by Luke Rosen.
Production dates are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ottawa Park Ampitheatre. Guests are encouraged to drive their classic cars and dress in 1950s rockabilly attire.
Cedar Point Nights start Friday
SANDUSKY – Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration continues with Cedar Point Nights. The park’s summer nighttime beach festival is back Friday through Sept. 5.
After dark, the mile-long strand of Cedar Point Beach transforms into a nighttime glow-in-the-dark party complete with three activity zones.
At the Party Zone, dance to the beats of a live DJ while surrounded by the light of giant glow inflatables or relax on glow-in-the-dark furniture. Try the Silent Disco, selecting a musical genre through headphones. The Beach Blast Grill & Beverage Shack will serve food and beverages.
The Family Fun & Chill Zones will have games including winner wheel, football toss, light-up-the-net, glow volleyball, cornhole and light-up limbo. Kids can try glow face painting and the sandbox seashell dig. There will be numerous fire pits along the beach.
Rides like Millennium Force, Giant Wheel, Matterhorn, the Midway Carousel and Power Tower will take on a new look with colorful lights.
Cedar Point Nights is free with park admission, with beach events beginning nightly at 7 p.m., weather permitting. For more details, visit cedarpoint.com/events.
Chris Norton, star of documentary ‘7 Yards,’ coming to Toledo
TOLEDO – Chris Norton will be honored for advocating for adoption from foster care and for sharing his family’s story to demonstrate to others the importance of family. The Richard K. Ransom Award started in 2006 in honor of Adopt America Network’s founder.
“Chris and Emily Norton are an amazing young couple that are sharing their hearts and their homes with the children they have adopted from foster care. Their family journey is nothing short of miraculous and we are honored that Chris will be in Toledo to accept the 2021 Ransom Award,” said Adopt America Network president, Wendy Spoerl.
Norton lost all feeling and movement from the neck down due to a bad hit while playing in his college football game. He was told he had a 3% chance to ever be able to move again. With the support of his friends and family, Norton walked the stage at graduation. The Nortons are now foster parents and have adopted five girls. Find out more about his story by watching his documentary “7 Yards.”
Adopt America Network invites the community to attend their 36th annual foster adoption fundraiser – the Home for Good Gala – Nov. 13. Funds raised for the event help find loving homes across the country for children in foster care who are school-aged or older, minorities, sibling groups, or have medical or mental health challenges.
A reception with passed hors‘d oeuvres begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a short program, formal dinner and silent auction. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at http://qtego.net/qlink/home4good or by calling 419.726.5100 or in person at the Adopt America Office located at 3100 W. Central, Suite #225, Toledo, OH 43606.
Since 1983, Adopt America Network has found loving families across the country for thousands of children in foster care. For more information, call 419-726-5100 or visit adoptamericanetwork.org.