Farmers markets are starting to open around the area and they are looking to rebound from last year.
Due to the pandemic, farmers markets around the area experienced a drop-off in visitors.
With the markets being outdoors, there will be less restrictions than last year. Each farmers market will follow the state’s COVID guidelines. Masks won’t be required for customers. People and vendors are still expected to follow social distancing guidelines.
Farmers markets will have hand sanitizer readily available around the market.
With less restrictions this year, markets expect to see an increase in business from last year.
BG Farmers Market
The farmers market in downtown Bowling Green is located at the Main and Clough streets parking lot. They are open every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Lori Hines, the farmers market manager, said she has 27 vendors this year. Last year, the market only had 16 vendors.
Riehm Produce Farm is returning to the market to sell their produce. Bella Cuisine will also return with baked goods, jams and jellies.
There will be some new vendors this year. Hines said a lot of the new vendors don’t sell produce. For example, Beyond Laser Creations is a laser printing company that sells a variety of products.
The market will feature a couple of food trucks every Wednesday. There will also be a band playing live.
The market will have a kids area that will be open every other week starting this coming week. The tent will have a different sponsor each week to teach and entertain children.
There will also be a community tent at the market. Nonprofits throughout Wood County will have a chance to share what they have to offer with the community.
This is the second year that Works Leads to Independence will host the market.
“From the pictures I’ve seen in the past, the market has looked good. That is what I am hoping for this year and better,” she said.
Perrysburg Farmers Market
The downtown Perrysburg Farmers Market is open Thursdays 3-8 p.m. until Oct. 14.
The market features an assortment of vendors. According to Sandy Latchem, administrator, the market has up to 60 vendors this year.
They have the classic produce vendors, including Andy Keil Greenhouse and Jeffers Greenhouse. They also have jewelry vendors, such as Dado Jewelry and Just Dazzle.
The market will have food vendors and food trucks.
Between June-August, the market will host Music at the Market concerts. They will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn.
Latchem said people love the market and having it in front of the restaurants and shops creates a unique farmers market experience.
“The atmosphere of our market along with the vendors and having music at night, everyone is rocking with the market vibes. If we had this in the parking lot somewhere, it wouldn’t be as cool as it is now,” Latchem said.
Mid-Wood Farmers Market
The Mid-Wood Farmers Market is located in front of Mid-Wood Inc., 12818 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The market will open June 5 and close after Sept. 25. They will be open from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday.
Last year was the market’s first year. Mike Soboleski, the manager for the Mid-Wood Farmers Market, said the market had five regular vendors. They also had some vendors come and go during the year.
All the vendors from last year committed to being at the market regularly this summer.
Dirty Feet Farms, a produce vendor, is returning. CRB, a candle and horseshoe art vendor, is coming back. Soboleski is also a vendor himself, selling Sobee Honey.
Soboleski said he wants to get around 10 regular vendors this year. He plans to try to get food trucks and food vendors too.
Soboleski wants to grow the farmers market without drastically changing the market.
“A lot of times, farmers markets turn into flea markets. I don’t want that to happen,” he said.