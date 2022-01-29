Wood County farmers met on Wednesday for the first of the 2022 monthly From the Farm meetings held by Wood Soil and Water Conservation District at Buffalo Wild Wings.
The purpose of the meetings are to get area farmers and Wood SWCD staff together for casual conversations on current topics of interest in the agricultural community.
The group touched on a number of topics including cover crops. Attendees shared their success stories and struggles from their own experiences.
Also discussed was an increasing cost of chemical fertilizer and herbicide, and what management decisions were being made in an effort to cope with the rising input costs.
Many of the farmers in attendance also participate in the H2Ohio program, and that was discussed.
The meetings will be held the last Wednesday of every month with next scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Buffalo Wild Wings, with appetizers provided by Wood SWCD. The topic will be crop disease pressure and management.
During the warmer months, the group plans to meet at different farms in Wood County.
The meetings are open to the public. For more information about hosting or attending, contact Wood Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-354-5517 or wcswcd@woodswcd.com.