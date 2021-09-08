Members of the Toledo Dental Society will provide free dental care for children of families who can not afford it. This is the 18th year that Northwest Ohio dental professionals are volunteering their time for a program called Give Kids a Smile.
Appointments will be offered on two different days this year from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Appointments fill quickly.
Sept. 27
Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic, second floor of Health Technology Hall, 30335 Oregon Road. Number of appointments available: 50. Call 567-661-7294.
Sept. 24
Dental Center of Northwest Ohio, 2138 Madison Ave., Toledo. Number of appointments available: 120. Call 567-400-2024
Dental Center of Northwest Ohio - Findlay office, 1800 N. Blanchard St. Number of appointments available: 70. Call 419-422-7664.
University of Toledo Department of Dentistry, 2109 Hughes Drive, at Toledo Hospital, sixth floor Jobst Tower. Number of appointments available: 7. Call 419-291-7208.
Dentists and hygienists will provide free dental care, including simple teeth cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions for children up to age 18.
The American Dental Association created Give Kids a Smile in 2003 to raise awareness of the importance of dental care for disadvantaged children.