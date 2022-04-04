The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, will be highlighting awareness throughout the Wood County community during April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Sexual assault happens in every community and every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted. One in 6 women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime and one in every 10 rape victims is male. Sexual violence includes rape, stalking, harassment, sex trafficking, cyberstalking and any form of unwanted touching or contact.
This month, the Cocoon will be participating in the following events that are dedicated to those who have suffered sexual abuse and raising awareness:
Saturday, 8:45am -1pm BGSU 5K and Dog Walk (Bowling Green State University Student Rec Center), $15 for students, $20 for non-students
April 13-14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., What Were You Wearing, BGSU Student Union, Room 309, no charge
April 20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wood County Clothesline Project, BGSU Oval in front of the Union, no charge
April 27, National Denim Day, online campaign
April 30, noon-5 p.m., Music Against Domestic Violence, Clazel Theatre, 127 N. Main S., suggested $5 donation at the door, open to all ages
For more information about these events visit @cocoonwoodcounty on Facebook and go to the events page. All events are open to the public.
Follow the Cocoon’s socials for information about sexual assault, prevention education, myths and facts.