Back-to-school plans may be uncertain, but there are still supplies available and they should be applied for now.
The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services is still accepting applications for the K-12 Fitted for Success program for the 2020-2021 school year.
The program will provide 700 children who live in Wood County with backpacks filled with grade appropriate school supplies, new shoes, socks, hats and gloves and coats.
Job and family services is encouraging all families who may qualify to apply soon, according to Shannon Fisher, employment and support services supervisor.
“At this time, we are not receiving a large number of applications,” she said. “We know that there is a need for help now, more than ever. We are hearing that families are waiting to apply until their school district determines how school will be held. We would like to encourage families to not wait and to apply. Children will need basic school supplies as well as hats, gloves, shoes, socks and coats no matter how school looks for 2020-21.”
Children do not have to be attending school in person or in person full time to qualify. No matter what school looks like for 2020-21, children will still need basic school supplies and shoes.
Coats are also being provided for the first time through this program.
Assistance is provided on a first come/first serve basis. Proof of household income, birth certificates or other proof of citizenship and Social Security cards for all family members as well as verification of school enrollment for children must be provided. Families must have an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level to qualify. For a family of four, this about $4,300 or less in gross income per month. The income amount varies based on family size.
Applications will be accepted until 700 children are approved.
Assistance will be distributed to approved families by curbside pick-up at WCJDFS. Interested families may call 419-376-3488 to request an application to be sent by mail or with questions on eligibility. Applications may also be requested by visiting woodcountyjfs.com and completing a request form. Application packets are also available for pickup in the entrance of the WCDJFS building, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road.