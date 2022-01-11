PERRYSBURG — Anyone with a Community Project idea that would benefit Northwest Ohio may apply for a Community Project Grant from the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg. The deadline for proposals is March 1.
Project proposal forms can be found at www.cgcperrysburg.com. Proposals from both non-profit organizations and individuals are welcome.
Country Garden Club of Perrysburg has been supporting local community projects for nearly 80 years. Past projects have included construction of the trail and boardwalk at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, providing reusable, insulated shopping bags for the Perrysburg Christians United and Zoar Lutheran Church food pantries; and landscaping at the Spafford House Historical Museum.
Project funds are primarily raised through the club’s annual Holiday Trunk Show, held each October.