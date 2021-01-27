The Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 and the Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary Unit 45 will begin interviewing candidates for the 2021 American Legion Buckeye Boys State and the 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State.
The Boys State and Girls State programs are part of a national educational program for high school juniors to learn about and set up a working state government. Interviews will begin in February.
Juniors from the Bowling Green City Schools district who are home schooled or attend private schools are also eligible for consideration. Home schooled and privately schooled students should contact David and Jane Ridenour at 419-352-5054 (or e-mail David at djride@dacor.org for Boys State; Jane at prezjane@yahoo.com for Girls State) for more information.
The Bowling Green American Legion and Auxiliary are also seeking outside sponsors for eligible boys and girls to send to Boys State and Girls State. Sponsorships allow the post to send more local students to these outstanding programs than we could otherwise. For sponsorship information contact David and Jane Ridenour.