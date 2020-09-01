The Bowling Green Community Foundation is now accepting applications from non-profit organizations and school districts within the 43402 and 43403 zip code for its 2020 grant program.
Grants will range from $500 to $5,000 to support projects to be implemented in calendar year 2021 that enhance the health, welfare, and vitality of the Bowling Green community. The application deadline is Oct. 20.
Applications from 501(c)(3) organizations or from smaller programs that fall under the umbrella of 501(c)(3) organizations will be considered. Further details about the grant process as well as the actual grant application are available via the Foundation’s website, www.bgohcf.org, or by calling 419-352-0281 to leave a message for the administrative assistant.
Founded in 1994 by the Chamber of Commerce Leadership BG class, the BG Community Foundation is part of the Toledo Community Foundation and is directed by a local board of trustees. Since 1997, 359 grants totaling $504,806 have been awarded to non-profit groups providing diverse services and programs the benefit Bowling Green residents.
Charitable contributions provide the sole support of the Bowling Green Community Foundation’s mission. Citizens continue to make contributions that honor or memorialize loved ones while supporting nonprofit efforts.