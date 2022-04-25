Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is accepting applications and nominations for its world-class leadership program for high school students. The program provides leadership training and skill development as well as scholarship opportunities. Applications are due May 3.
Four Star Leadership will be held July 10-14 in Oklahoma for 70 of the top-performing high school students from around the world. This opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to selected students, including expenses, travel and programming. Students must be current high school freshmen, sophomores or juniors to apply.
Students will be housed on the campus of Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma, where they will meet and engage with national and international leaders including elected officials, dignitaries and Olympic-level athletes. In addition, students will be confronted with practical leadership and ethical scenarios and then challenged to address them individually in a persuasive speech and writing competition as well as collaboratively in an ethics bowl competition.
Program curriculum is designed around the four core leadership principles as outlined by Franks: character, common vision, communication and caring. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn more than $30,000 in scholarships, learn life-changing concepts and skills and receive endorsements and recommendations to future positions of leadership.
For more information visit FourStarLeader.com or call 580-726-5900.