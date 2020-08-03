FREMONT — More details, including eligibility requirements, for the Job Corps Scholars program at Terra State Community College have been decided.
As part of the Job Corps Scholars Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Terra State received $1,186,700 that will go toward providing at-risk youth with job skills instruction, educational opportunities and individualized employment counseling. Enrolled Job Corps students will earn academic credit hours during the program.
Terra State has partnered with the Great Lakes Community Action PartnershiP to provide free tuition for career technical training. Career coaches will provide intensive personal and career counseling services to support and facilitate completion of the program. Also, employment counseling services will be provided, including a 12-month follow-up period of employment services which incorporates assistance in enrolling into an Apprenticeship program and/or job placement.
In addition, the Job Corps Scholars will receive $6,000 tuition reimbursement, student support services, uniforms, paid work experiences, limited housing assistance and food vouchers for any student who has food insecurities.
A total of 80 students can participate in the program and it will begin in the fall semester. Eligibility requirements:
• Must be a newly enrolled student
• Must be a U.S. citizen/legal resident/deferred action status
• Must be between the ages of 16 and 24 on date of enrollment
• Must be in the low income bracket
• Must have barriers to education and employment
• Must have registered for selective service
• Must have education and training needs
• Must be able to work in group
• Must not have disqualifying convictions
• Must have parental consent if they are a minor
“Employment is critical in building economic stability,” GLCAP President/CEO Ruthann House said. “The at-risk young adults who complete this program will gain the skills they need to earn a living, as well as become important contributors to a community and economy that will benefit from their talents and abilities.”
The programs that the Job Corps Scholars may study include:
• All automotive programs
• Marine service tech
• Mechatronics
• Basic law
• HVAC
• Medical Assisting
• Medical Coding
• Medical Scribe
• Networking Tech.
• Personal Computer Tech.
• Phlebotomy
• Precision Machining CNC
• PLC
• Integrated Manufacturing
• Welding
• Interactive Media
• Office Admin.
• Management and General Business
• Management Intermediate Business
• IABC
• Adv. Manufacturing
• CAD
• CAD-CAM
• Manufacturing Foundation
• Introductory Electricity
• Power and Controls
• Industrial Maintenance
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to offer a program like this,” said Terra State President Ron Schumacher. “Everybody should have the chance to get the education they deserve and this program will make that a reality for the students who need it most.”
Anyone interested in applying for the Job Corps Scholars program should contact Terra State’s Admissions office at 419-559-2349 or admissions@terra.edu.