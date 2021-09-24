GRAND RAPIDS — Volunteers will gather Saturday at the Kryder Farm near McClure for the Big Stir event. They expect to prepare more than 2,000 jars of apple butter for the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, set for Oct. 10.
Beginning at 6 a.m., apples and cider will be cooked in four large kettles, stirred, and canned. Volunteers stir the apple butter with wooden paddles. The event runs until 4 pm. More apple butter will be cooked and canned during the Applebutter Fest itself.
Learn more: http://www.applebutterfest.org.