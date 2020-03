Combine in a bowl:

2 ½ cups chopped walnuts

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

2 tablespoons sugar

¾ unsalted butter—melted

1 pound package phyllo dough (found in the freezer area at Kroger, near the puff pastry/desserts area)

Syrup:

1 ½ cups sugar

¼ teaspoon lemon extract

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup honey

1 cup water

Dampen a kitchen towel (I use the flour sack towels; less lint) and open the pastry sheets, placing them on the towel and covering with the towel. The sheets are very thin (like paper) and need to stay soft during the process.

Brush bottom of a 10x14 or 9x13 glass pan with melted butter. Place 2 pastry sheets on this. Brush with butter. Place 2 more pastry sheets and brush with butter. Sprinkle with the nut mixture. Repeat this until nut and spice mixture is all used and you’ve got 4 pastry sheets left. Place 2 pastry sheets, brush with butter, then last 2 pastry sheets and brush the top with butter. There are about 40-46 total sheets in the package (in two separate sealed bags), so you’ll have multiple layers.

Using a very sharp knife, cut into diamond shapes. Bake at 270 for about 2 ½ hours until light golden brown.

While pastry is baking, combine the syrup ingredients in a saucepan on the stove. Bring to boiling; stirring occasionally to make sure all the sugar is dissolved. Cool slightly, pour very slowly over the baked baklava. Allow to cool to soak in the syrup.