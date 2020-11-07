I was a new mother in the throes of an anxious postpartum depression when, after yet another sleepless night, I called an older sister — a psychotherapist — to talk. It had been four months of grinding anxiety, mood swings, obsessive worry and near-despair, and I badly needed to talk to someone.
Jane let me vent — and weep — and said very little. But what she did say I will always remember. Responding to my list of “what ifs” — what if my baby doesn’t thrive, what if I’m not a good mother, what if I never feel better — she advised me: don’t look at what if; look at what is.
Anxiety is truly the “what if” disease. Those suffering from severe anxiety are prisoners of a heightened uncertainty that’s nearly impossible to live with. What if something bad happens? What if I can’t handle it when it does happen? What if my symptoms get worse? What if I have to live with these feelings forever?
When you’re struggling with anxiety and depression, you question every feeling (Am I about to fledge into a panic attack?) You monitor every thought (Am I being too negative and bringing this misery on myself?).
I remember telling my husband “I think my mind is rotting.” Time crawls because every second hurts. You miss out on today because you’re agonizing about the past and worrying about the future. The present only means pain.
Anxiety is a champion liar. It tells you that you can’t handle the unknown, that you’re too weak to deal with uncertainty, that you’re not up to coping with the inevitable. It makes you a prisoner of the “what if.”
What my sister said was a powerful tool in my recovery, along with finding the right therapist and medication. Jane encouraged me to look at “what is:” I’m successfully caring for a newborn, my baby is healthy, my marriage is intact, I’m open to help and pursuing therapy. “What is” is far more important than “what if.”
I think we can apply this approach to many situations. As I write, people are heading to the polls to select leaders for our local, state and national government. Voters on both sides are probably wondering “what if:” what if an important local levy fails, what if my chosen candidate loses, what if a leader I don’t believe in takes (or keeps) the helm.
But if you’ve done your research, examined the options and cast your vote. You’ve done all you can do. Feel secure in “what is.”
COVID-19 has presented us with many “what ifs.” We’re seeing hospitals overwhelmed with sick people, parents struggling to work and educate their children, vulnerable citizens succumbing to a virulent illness. We can easily get caught up in the devastating possibilities: what if my relative in a nursing home is exposed to the coronavirus? What if my children fall behind in their schoolwork? What if my business closes? What if the world never goes back to normal?
In the midst of all this uncertainty, we can still focus on “what is.” Scientists all over the world are collaborating to develop a vaccine. Doctors and nurses are working overtime to care for the sick. In spite of restraints on our social interaction, we can still meet via Zoom or over the phone. The virus is truly bringing out the best in many of us.
Not even the darkest night of the soul lasts forever. No pain in the world stops the sun from rising. Eventually your work in therapy pays off, you find the right medication, you fully adjust to whatever change you’re going through. After four months, my post-partum woes lifted, and I could finally fall in love with my baby. Recovering felt like a rebirth. I was glad I hadn’t given up, and I’ve never really stopped feeling grateful for being healed.
Sticking with life is worth it. Pain doesn’t last forever; help is available. We can’t control the “what ifs,” but we can be fully engaged in “what is.” It’s the only way to live in the here and now, which is really all we ever have.