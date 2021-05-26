WALBRIDGE – If animals could talk, what stories would they share? Join the Wood County District Public Library and the Wood County Park District for Tails & Tales Animal Chats in June and July this summer at the Walbridge Veterans Memorial Park.
Animal Chats will be held on June 21 and July 16, both at 10 a.m. Jim Witter, certified interpretive guide from the Wood County Park District, will teach children about wildlife in Northwest Ohio.
No registration is required. This event is weather permitting. For more information, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.