View the virtual Artists 4 Animals exhibit through Jan. 15.

The Bowling Green Arts Council is hosting a virtual Artists 4 Animals exhibit through Jan. 15.

The show features animal-themed work by kindergarten through adult artists.

The exhibit is open through Jan. 15 at www.BGArtsCouncil.com.

Award winners are:

Popular Choice Awards (Selected by 358 individual voters):

Best of Show – Adults: David Oliver Bloom

Best Domestic Animal: Cassandra Bacon

Best Wild Animal: Kim Sockman

Best of Show – Youth: Elise Boyle

Category Awards (Selected by BGSU art students Khanh Ngoc Le and Shelby Frysinger)

Adults:

1st – Felicity Jinnings

2nd – David Oliver Bloom

3rd – Kim K. Sockman

9-12th Grade:

1st – Elise Boyle

2nd – Meara Holden

3rd – Jackson Triggs

5-8th Grade:

1st – Ella Nickey

K-4th grade:

1st – Caleb Shaffer

2nd – Aaliyah Hummel

3rd – Chloe Chang

Honorable mentions:

- Richard Gullet

- Cassandra Bacon

- Allison Howard

- Keyjuan Spencer

- Hailee McNemar

- Griffin Gillespie

- Michael Jayden Frey

