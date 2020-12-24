The Bowling Green Arts Council is hosting a virtual Artists 4 Animals exhibit through Jan. 15.
The show features animal-themed work by kindergarten through adult artists.
The exhibit is open through Jan. 15 at www.BGArtsCouncil.com.
Award winners are:
Popular Choice Awards (Selected by 358 individual voters):
Best of Show – Adults: David Oliver Bloom
Best Domestic Animal: Cassandra Bacon
Best Wild Animal: Kim Sockman
Best of Show – Youth: Elise Boyle
Category Awards (Selected by BGSU art students Khanh Ngoc Le and Shelby Frysinger)
Adults:
1st – Felicity Jinnings
2nd – David Oliver Bloom
3rd – Kim K. Sockman
9-12th Grade:
1st – Elise Boyle
2nd – Meara Holden
3rd – Jackson Triggs
5-8th Grade:
1st – Ella Nickey
K-4th grade:
1st – Caleb Shaffer
2nd – Aaliyah Hummel
3rd – Chloe Chang
Honorable mentions:
- Richard Gullet
- Cassandra Bacon
- Allison Howard
- Keyjuan Spencer
- Hailee McNemar
- Griffin Gillespie
- Michael Jayden Frey