Perrysburg BOE

A crowd attended the Monday Perrysburg Board of Education meeting. Many were upset about the case of two juveniles, who received amended charges to rape last week.

 Roger LaPointe | Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles.

With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.

