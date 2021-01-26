PEMBERVILLE — A Christmas angel was recognized at last week’s Eastwood Local Schools Board of Education meeting.
Richard Bauer, a fourth grader at the elementary, was acknowledged for helping raise $2,000 for last-minute gifts for two families that were being helped by the Pemberville and Luckey Angel Tree Projects.
Richard, who is 10 and the son of Rich and Elaine Bauer, personally gave $440 of his allowance money. His family and friends also contributed for a total of $2,000.
“This whole year has been really bad and I just thought I’d give to different groups,” Richard said in a follow-up interview.
He had the money from saving his allowance, which is awarded for chores and good grades.
“One of the families said they had a really good Christmas because of that,” he said. “I felt really good.”
Richard, who said his favorite classes are math and science, hopes to participate in the charities again this holiday season.
“He’s a good kid. He’s very empathetic and sympathetic toward people. He’s always had those qualities,” said Richard’s dad, Rich. “He likes to help others.”
Richard draws smiles and the good out of people around him, his father said.
“Just out of the blue one day, he said, ‘Dad, I want to donate all my allowance money to buy toys for underprivileged kids,” Rich Bauer said. “I said, ‘are you sure about that? We can do that.’
“He thought about it and said, ‘yeah, I want to do that.’”
As a second grader, Richard had raised and donated $200 to Toys for Tots. This past Christmas the family sought out a local charity. A teacher put them in touch with the Angel Tree in the Pemberville and Luckey areas.
They had a list from two families who needed some last-minute help.
“We were able to get everything that they wanted,” Rich Bauer said. “I hope, too, this will maybe inspire other people to do similar things.”
A letter describing Richard’s giving and the Angel Tree projects was read at last week’s board meeting.
The groups started working on donations on Oct. 1. Everything was going well, even with the pandemic, heading into the final week. Plans were for the distribution of non-perishable and perishable food, as well as personal hygiene bags and the children’s gifts, on Dec. 19.
The Wednesday morning before delivery, they learned of two families that were not receiving Christmas help. There was just two days to try to find presents and the other necessities.
“We were blessed that afternoon with a call from Rich Bauer and he told us what his son, Richard, wanted to do for other children. There were six children in those families with a single mother in one and grandparents raising children in the other,” the letter stated. “They needed a great deal of help. “
One of the families had experienced a fire just a few months before and had not been able to replace all their items.
The Bauers asked for a list of the toys that the children “wanted” — not what they needed.
“The list was not an easy one. We needed such things as an aquatic aquarium for frogs, a remote control truck and some things called Calico Critters, Hatchables, Poppy Trolls, the Avengers and LOL toys,” the letter said.
“Richard and his dad were up to the challenge and the deadline was 9 a.m. on Saturday. They were there with everything we needed early.”
At the high school, National Honor Society students wrapped the gifts and got them ready for loading.
“The caring and love for strangers that those gifts represented were made possible by Richard and his selfless mission. We were truly blessed by the Lord when Richard walked into our lives,” the letter stated. “This young man is an example of the true meaning of Christmas.”
The Bauers also donated 35 jigsaw puzzles and 35 board games to be sent out with the Christmas baskets and gifts. They also bought toys with the remaining money and donated them to a Lake Township charity drive.