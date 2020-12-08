Many families’ favorite holiday tradition revolves around decorating the Christmas tree.
Did you know having a Christmas tree was considered a penal offense in the year 1621? This law was enacted by the pilgrims’ second Gov. William Bradford. In 1659, the general Court of Massachusetts enacted a law making any observance of Dec. 25 (other than a church service) a penal offense; people were fined for hanging decorations. Back in those times laws were enacted based on Puritanical religious beliefs.
The modern decorated tree can be traced back to the ancient Romans during their winter festival, “Saturnalia.” Saturnalia was a winter festival in honor of “Saturnus - the god of agriculture.” Trees were decorated with small pieces of metal. An evergreen, the “Paradise tree,” was decorated with apples as a symbol of the feast of Adam and Eve held on Dec. 24 during the middle ages.
Sixteenth century folklore credited Martin Luther as being the first to decorate an indoor tree. After a walk through a forest of evergreens with shining stars overhead, Luther tried to describe the experience to his family and showed them by bringing a tree into their home around the winter solstice and decorating it with candles. Some historians state that the first evidence of a lighted tree appeared more than a century after Martin Luther’s death in 1546.
The oldest record of a decorated Christmas tree came from a 1605 diary found in Strasburg, France. The tree was decorated with paper roses, apples and candles. During the 17th and 18th centuries, in Austria and Germany the tops of evergreens were cut and hung upside down in a living room corner. They were decorated with apples, berries, strips of red paper and candles. Over time, Christians integrated these decorated trees into their homes during the holiday season. The tradition, which became a Christian ritual, began to spread across Europe.
The first recorded account of an upright Christmas tree in the United States was at Fort Dearborn, Illinois, the site of Chicago in 1804 during the War of Independence. This tree was erected by the soldiers serving the military during the war.
Charles Minnegrode, a wealthy American introduced the custom of decorating trees in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 1842. His idea came from a published depiction of the favorable Queen Victoria celebrating Christmas with her German-born husband, Prince Albert, and their family around a decorated evergreen tree.
By 1850, the Christmas tree had become fashionable in the eastern states. Until this time, it had been considered a quaint foreign custom. Mark Carr, an American Entrepreneur brought trees from the Catskills to the streets of New York in 1851 and opened the first retail Christmas tree lot in the United States. Christmas trees were decorated with apples, berries, strips of red paper, garlands of popcorn and candles. 1856, Franklin Pierce was the first president to introduce the Christmas tree to the White House for a group of Sunday school children.
In the 1890s, Woolworth’s Department Store in the United States invested in the new Christmas tree fad by importing and selling $25 million in German ornaments made of lead and hand-blown glass. As time went on, tree decorations became increasingly artful, incorporating new materials such as tinsel, silk, and wool. Over time the European mass-production of the Christmas ornaments became a globalized commercial venture. By the mid-1930s, over 250,000 ornaments were imported to the United States.
In the late 19th century Thomas Edison’s business partner, Edward Hibbard developed the first Christmas tree lit by electric lights. The first national Christmas tree was lighted with this new technology in the year 1923, on the White House lawn by President Calvin Coolidge.
We often see the colors red and green everywhere around Christmas time because of their origins. Green is from the popular evergreen, ivy and mistletoes that are hung with care around the holiday season. They are a symbol of eternal life for Christians, longevity in the Chinese Culture, and new life and regeneration in the Egyptian culture. Red is a symbol for the fall and salvation of man.
St. Nicholas, whom Santa Claus is based off, wore a red robe, which influenced the red color around the holidays. Some of the past early traditions have seen a revival in recent times. Today, garlands of popcorn, dyed bright colors and interlaced with berries and nuts, are popular with our mix of more traditional ornaments.
Today, the Christmas tree has shed most of its religious significance. Having become a more mainstream winter tradition, families of all faiths around the world await that beloved time of year when they can dust off their decorations and celebrate the end of each year once more.
(Information and permission for this article from Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Science and David Rodriguez, horticulture educator, Texas Cooperative Extension.)