Macular degeneration is one of the most serious conditions that can happen to your eyes.
Macular degeneration occurs when a healthy macular undergoes an unfortunate degenerative process.
The macula is the portion of the retina where all of the light focuses when it goes into the eyes. The macula is the part of the retina that is responsible for sharp vision. If you look at a TV, a computer screen, or read a book, you are utilizing your macular. The macula sees things very well under good illumination.
At your eye exam when you’re asked the question “which lens looks better lens one or lens two,” we are trying to get light focused as best as we possibly can on the macula. When it is focused as best as possible, it will deliver the best vision. A healthy macula constantly produces waste products as does every tissue in the body. This waste that is being produced is constantly being removed and emptied into the bloodstream.
Macular degeneration occurs when the waste by-products do not get cleared as well. Small fatty deposits call drusen begin to accumulate. The drusen can be seen when eyes are examined. At the earliest levels drusen are barely detectable. As macular degeneration progresses the drusen become larger and more may develop. This is what’s commonly referred to as the first type of macular degeneration which is dry macular degeneration. In dry macular degeneration there is no fluid within the retina and there is simply drusen that are forming.
Often times patients with macular degeneration will utilize an Amsler grid. It looks like a small grid that a patient will look at on a daily basis. This is a very fine way that a patient can monitor their own vision.
The second and more severe form of macular degeneration is often times referred to as wet macular degeneration or neovascular macular degeneration. This is usually more severe, and there is leaking of fluid. This fluid is often secondary to abnormal blood vessels that end up growing within the macula. These blood vessels are leaky.
People who have more severe forms are at a higher risk of developing wet macular degeneration. This is treated with injections in the eye.
The question you may be asking yourself is why do some people develop macular degeneration and others do not.
As with any disease this is a combination of two factors: Genetics and environment. Environmental risk are the things that we expose ourselves to.
There are three environmental risk factors that are critical to consider when attempting to reduce the risk of developing macular degeneration:
1) Smoking increases the risk of developing macular degeneration. Smoking can have deleterious effects to the blood vessels in the macula. These blood vessels are important in clearing the macula of waste as discussed earlier. Smoking makes these blood vessels in the macula much less able to clear waste from the macula.
2) Excessive UV exposure to the eyes can cause significant long-term effects. The sun in excessive amounts can cause oxidative stress to the very sensitive photoreceptor cells that are found in the macula. One of the best ways to protect yourself is by wearing good quality sunglasses with UV protection. I Often times I am asked if darker sunglasses are more protective than those sunglasses with a lighter tint in them. The tint isn’t as important as the level of UV protection.
Sunglasses that wrap around the face tend to provide more protection. Additionally, there are contact lenses with UV protection in them that can help with protection. Hats can also help.
3. Nutrition can have a profound effect on eye health. Increasing dietary intake of lutein and zeaxanthin is extremely important. Lutein and zeaxanthan are nutrients that are found within the macula that help protect it from excessive UV radiation. These nutrients are found in high concentrations in dark green vegetables such as kale, collards and spinach. These micro nutrients are also found in high quantities in orange paprika peppers, corn and egg yolks. For those patients diagnosed with macular degeneration it may be best to utilize a multivitamin called the AREDS 2 multivitamin. AREDS is an acronym that stands for the age related eye disease study.
Make sure to consult with your eye care provider on the best way to help keep your eyes healthy.
