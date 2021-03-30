Xander Ramsey, left, a junior at Eastwood High School, sorts through plastic eggs trying to find broken or mismatched pairs with members of the Eastwood Key Club on Saturday. The Key Club hosted an egg hunt where 1,200 to 1,700 candy-filled eggs were on the Eastwood elementary grounds for kids to find.
