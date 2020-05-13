*Note to readers: You may need ear protection for portions of this column.
Last night the wife and I sat down to evaluate just how we are doing with this sheltering-in-place thing. After almost two months of lockdown, we realized that we are both still alive, basically uninjured, and still have all of our marbles … well, as many as we had when this whole thing started.
“So, dear,” the wife said, “all things considered, I think things are going pretty well with this shelter-in-place thing.”
“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?” I totally snapped. “WE ARE TOTALLY OUT OF CHEESE CURLS!!! WE HAVE BEEN FOR FOUR DAYS!!!”
“Calm down Dear,” she said gently. “Think about it. In the big scheme of things, being out of cheese curls is not really that bad is it?”
“ARE YOU TRYING TO START A KERFUFFLE WITH ME?”
“I’m sorry Dear … What is a kerfuffle? Is that like a cheese curl?”
“HA! YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT A KERFUFFLE IS YOU SILLY WOMAN! A KERFUFFLE IS A BRITISH TERM FOR A FUSS OR COMMOTION!”
“I am not trying to start a kerfuffle with you, Dear. Could you maybe stop yelling? And how do you even know that word?”
“I AM HIGHLY INTELLIGENT! I KNOW STUFF!”
“Did that word come up in your crossword puzzle last night?” The wife asked.
“WELL, SO WHAT IF IT DID?! I RETAINED IT! I USED IT IN A SENTENCE. IT HAS BECOME A PART OF ME!”
“I can see that, Dear. Again, do you think you could bring it down a notch?”
“THERE ARE NO NOTCHES IN KERFUFFLE. IT ONLY HAS ONE NOTCH … LOUD!”
“Let’s take a deep breath here. I have a click-it order of groceries to pick up tomorrow. At the top of my list are cheese curls.”
Calming down considerably I said, “Really? I will have cheese curls tomorrow? The delicious crunchy, cheesy, orange snack that truly makes life worth living? Tomorrow? WHAT TIME TOMORROW?”
“Settle down, Ddar. My pick-up time is nine o’clock in the morning, so you will have cheese curls by 9:30 … four bags of cheese curls, no less.”
Wiping the sweat off my brow I said, “WOW! I didn’t realize how this shelter-in-place thing was affecting me. I got so worked up over cheese curls, can you believe it? That’s just irrational. To start a kerfuffle with you over a crazy thing like cheese curls. That’s just nuts. But, at least I will have my beloved snack which tastes so good with a glass of ice-cold diet ginger ale.”
“Uh oh. Was I supposed to order diet ginger ale?” the wife cowered.
“OH MY GARSH!!! NO DIET GINGER ALE FOR MY CHEESE CURLS, WOMAN? YOU HAVE SINGLE-HANDEDLY RUINED MY LIFE!!!”
“So, dear,” the wife said, “With regard to this sheltering-in-place thing … I think we’re doing pretty well.”
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.