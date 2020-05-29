Parishioners will be invited into houses of worship around Wood County this weekend for the first time in two months.
Many started streaming services online or holding drive-in church when coronavirus caused a statewide shutdown in March.
But it’s back to praying in person this weekend — although there will differences, area pastors said.
Pastor Boyd Shugert, with Weston United Methodist Church, said the doors will be open Sunday and social distancing will be suggested.
“We figure if you eat at a table together, you can sit together in a pew,” he said about worshipers.
The church typically has about 18 parishioners at a Sunday service.
“We’re one of the smaller churches here in Weston,” said Shugert, who is starting his third year leading the church.
He said he won’t be surprised if the number is down this week.
“Some people aren’t ready to be around people yet. I do believe a majority of us are ready to get back together and have church,” he said.
The church will have sanitizer sprays available and masks for anyone who needs them, but is not requiring them.
Shugert has been a United Methodist pastor since 1999, and has only closed church for bad weather before this pandemic.
“It’s definitely a new thing,” he said.
He will continue to live stream 9:30 a.m. services on Facebook, but “it’s just not quite the same.”
Dayspring Assembly of God Associate Pastor Steve Davis said in-person services will begin at the Bowling Green church on Sunday, with two at 9 and 11 a.m.
“We are ready. We’re well rehearsed. We’ve thought through so many different things,” he said.
Online worship will continue, Davis said.
Before COVID-19, the church had 400-500 worshipers at one service on Sunday. Davis estimated that the church is reaching 4,000-5,000 people through streaming and social media.
From the start, Dayspring leaders have treated this situation as an opportunity to reach out and help in the community, he said.
“It’s been an immense time of prayer and giving to the community,” Davis said. “We have been very wise and methodical in how we reach out and what we do and when we do it. We’re moving forward and brokering hope — we’re brokering hope, not fear.”
On Fridays, Dayspring offered a pickup dinner, consisting of a box of food with two complete meals for Saturday and Sunday, geared toward Bowling Green City Schools families. There have been drive-thru dinners on Wednesdays.
Partnering with Insomnia Cookies, volunteers individually packaged and delivers 8,000 treats for all of the grocery workers in Bowling Green and first responders.
Lead Pastor Cody Winkler and his wife, Deborah, just moved from the west side of Chicago to Bowling Green in January, Davis said.
“His leadership has done all these things we’ve been talking about. He thought we would start a pandemic of hope. All of these things are part of our pandemic of hope,” he said.
Winkler challenged church members to raise money for relief efforts and parishioners came through with $70,000, Davis said.
Part of that led to the Convoy of Hope, which just rolled into the church parking lot on Wednesday. The fleet of semis has supplies for 500 families that will be distributed next month, Davis said.
Davis said the church staff has relied on Winkler’s and Gov. Mike DeWine’s advice and guidance, and hasn’t been afraid to try new things — such as drive-in services on Good Friday and Mother’s Day and streaming services.
“God did not give us the spirit of fear, but a spirit of love, power and a sound mind,” he said. “We, from the beginning, said we are not going to cower back in fear.”
Catholic churches are opening this weekend. Pastor Tom McQuillen, with St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, is asking worshipers to call ahead and reserve a spot at services. Each Mass attendance is limited to 30 families, he said.
All the doors will be propped open, so there will be no contact, McQuillen said. Paper handouts with songs will be disposed of after Mass.
It may be time to break some bad habits that have developed during coronavirus, he said.
“We very much are creatures of habit and if we get into the habit of sleeping in on Sundays or watching Mass with coffee and doughnut in hand, it may be hard for people to readjust,” McQuillen said. “On the other hand, I think a lot of people are also missing the community elements, missing the other family and friends that they’ve gotten to know through church, so there may be some that are more eager to come back.”
Some churches will stay streaming for the time being.
Pastor Margaret Fox said that First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg has been doing services on Zoom since Palm Sunday, but experimented with a variety of other methods prior to using Zoom. They are taking a phased approach to resuming face-to-face services and have not settled on a date to do that.
This Sunday will be the first service where Fox will be giving the sermon from inside the church. She has been doing them from her home.
“What my congregation likes about Zoom is being able to see each other’s faces. Almost all of our members use Zoom and have really embraced it. We have an older congregation, so we are not in a hurry to be the first ones back in the pews,” Fox said.
Ben Snyder, lead pastor at Cedar Creek Church, said they have a tentative date for late August for in-person worship.
“We will probably be one of the last churches to open,” Snyder said.
The location in Perrysburg has 1,400 seats and will get 1,000 attending services regularly during a normal summer month. He said that they cannot remove seats in the sanctuary, so they are looking at what businesses, like restaurants and movie theaters, are doing.
Cedarcreek.tv, the church’s website, has been running for many years. The challenge they faced was adding facets to the site for teens and children.
“I think the big issue is, let’s let restaurants and retail reopen. Let’s see how people react and what happens to the virus. That’s kind of our filter, before we just open our doors. Because on the flip side of that we are going to have people who want to wear masks and people who hate wearing facemasks. Church should be a welcoming place, so how do we create a welcoming environment?” Snyder said.
“The third reality that I don’t think people are aware of is when people say, ‘I can’t wait to get back to church,’ what they may be trying to say is ‘I can’t wait to get back to normal, or what it used to be.’ What you miss you might not be able to get. The idea of an auditorium full of people singing together, like we experienced on a Sunday morning, that’s probably not going to be our reality for some time,” Snyder said.
He acknowledged that some may not be able to attend in August. They may have to sit three seats apart. At this point the church is holding a wait and see perspective with safety at the heart of their decision making process.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will continue its drive-in worship for its three Sunday services.
“Attendance has been up since all of this started and we’ve had a really positive response,” said Pastor Rob Spicer about the service in the Bowling Green church parking lot.
Many parishioners have said they want to stay outside, he added.
Spicer said he could not guess how long the outdoor services will continue, but once open, they will follow CDC guidelines.
“But right now, we don’t have any definitive plans to do that,” he said.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore will continue streaming worship services online through July 5.
“Due to the current health concerns, after prayerful consideration and discernment,” the church has decided to keep services on Facebook Live, Pastor Ralph Mineo said in an email.
The return to worship at St. Luke’s will be a “Service of the Word” — not celebrating Holy Communion right away, until best practices can be determined. The ritual of sharing the peace will be removed from the liturgy.