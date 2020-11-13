ROSSFORD — As part of the opening of the new Amazon Fulfillment Center, the company presented Rossford Schools with a $25,000 donation for its STEM program.
The funding is meant to help prepare students to be part of the 21st century workforce and will support the school’s STEM education programs for grades K-12. The classrooms are designed as maker spaces through hands-on activities specializing in digital learning, coding and robotics.
“We are thrilled to receive Amazon’s generous donation that will be used to support our STEM programming for students,” said Rossford Schools’ STEM Teacher Maria Pratt. “One of the core skills we focus on in STEM is basic block coding and robotics. Our students are growing up in a digital era, and basic programming skills is an essential literacy for this next generation.”
At the elementary they are looking at purchasing Vex Go Robots, VEX 123 robotics and a Jellybox 3D printer. The students will be able to see how the robots are assembled and see how the inner workings of the machine work.
At the Junior-Senior High School supplies will include Vex robots and the Crazy Circuits Programming 101 electronic parts and curriculum.
The donation took place last week and will be handled through the district’s Bulldog Foundation.
“We are grateful that Amazon is generously donating to our STEM program,” Superintendent Dan Creps said. “These programs at our schools are vital for student success in the 21st Century. They are also some of our most popular courses.”
Construction is now complete at the new 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center.
The facility has been receiving product and is expected to start shipping items ordered on the website before Thanksgiving.