ROSSFORD – Amazon is donating to the Rossford Schools again, this time with $5,000 to the Rossford Bulldog Foundation.
“It’s no secret that Amazon has changed the trajectory of Rossford and the Rossford school district,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “I’ve never been happier and I’ve never been more excited, because the feedback I’ve been getting, the people who are coming here to invest, they are telling me this is the best place they’ve ever done business. And they are telling me that it’s not because we take shortcuts, but because we’re just responsive. We’re not like normal municipalities.”
Presenting the donation were Amazon’s Rossford facility General Manager Daniel Fox and Amazon Human Resources’ Christy Smith. They had asked MacKinnon how they might help the district with a holiday gift.
Receiving the donation were fellow Bulldog Foundation founding members President Kent Murphree and Rex Huffman and school board member Sharon Belkofer.
MacKinnon is one of the Bulldog Foundation founding members. He said that the foundation provides scholarships and classroom grants to enhance academic excellence for students attending Rossford Exempted Village School District. It is an independent, nonprofit, organization that primarily works with alumni, but also with local businesses.
“Ever since they have come to town, and they are like the Hollywood Casino, they reach out to us before we can reach out to them. They have been nothing but kind, generous and supportive. They are members of the Rossford Business Association, they sponsor everything we try to do. I wish I had 10 of them. You couldn’t ask for better neighbors and better team members,” MacKinnon said. “They are part of the fabric now.”
In announcing the donation, MacKinnon pointed out the explosive growth Amazon has had since the move to Rossford.
He said that Amazon had originally promised 1,200 jobs and it has actually created jobs for 4,500 hourly and 500 salary employees. He also said more hires are also on the horizon.
“Not only are they the largest employer, except maybe ProMedica, in Northwest Ohio, now they are hiring more. Because of them, stuff is developing around them. It means more jobs and more opportunities, not for just Rossford, but everybody in the region,” MacKinnon said.
MacKinnon said that last year Amazon have $25,000 to the school district for STEM education funding.