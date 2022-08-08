TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is hosting a virtual program to educate viewers about the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
The program, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 18.
This virtual program is being offered on Zoom, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions for how to join the webinar will be emailed after registration.
“In addition to the variety of in-person programs we offer each month, we continue to provide virtual programs for the families who prefer that format,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “We encourage you to join us to learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms that could indicate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.”
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join this program to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early diagnosis the benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process; and free Alzheimer’s Association resources.
In addition to memory loss, signs of Alzheimer’s can include confusion with time or place, difficulty finding words when speaking or writing, and withdrawal from work or social activities. This program will discuss these signs and more.
“Alzheimer’s, particularly in its early stages, is often confused with normal aging, but there are many differences,” Myers said. “The earlier you receive a diagnosis, the sooner your family is able to make plans for the future and begin treatment. It’s important to be able to recognize the signs of dementia so that you can act early.”
In 2021, there were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.”
Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.