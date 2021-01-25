MAUMEE— The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to manage behaviors, and to strategize about how to have difficult conversations. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.
Feb. 1 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 3 p.m.
Feb. 1 Living with Alzheimer’s - Younger Onset 6 p.m.
Feb. 2 Dementia Conversations 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11 a.m.
Feb. 4 Effective Communication Strategies 3p.m.
Feb. 4 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Late Stage - Part 1 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 Dementia Conversations 11 a.m.
Feb. 8 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3 p.m.
Feb. 9 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 10 a.m.
Feb. 9 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 10 Effective Communication Strategies 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 10 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 4 p.m.
Feb. 11 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 1 p.m.
Feb. 11 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers
Late Stage - Part 2 6:30 p.m.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.