MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and early evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to take care of yourself as a caregiver, and how to have those difficult conversations.
The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.
April 20 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia/Taking Care of Yourself 2 p.m.
April 21 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11 a.m.
April 21 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 1 p.m.
April 22 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 5 p.m.
April 26 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 5:30 p.m.
April 27 Dementia Conversations 5 p.m.
April 28 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2:30 p.m.
April 29 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 5 p.m.