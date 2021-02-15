MAUMEE - The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to effectively communicate, and review several strategies for legal and financial issues. The programs are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.
Tuesday Dementia Conversations 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 4 p.m.
Wednesday Effective Communication Strategies 3 p.m.
Thursday 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3 p.m.
Thursday Legal and Financial 6 p.m.
Friday Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 1 p.m.
Feb. 22 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 10 a.m.
Feb. 22 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 4 p.m.
Feb. 23 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 5 p.m.
Feb. 24 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11 a.m.
Feb. 24 Effective Communication Strategies 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 Living with Alzheimer’s - Younger Onset 3 p.m.