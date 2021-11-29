MAUMEE – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold a virtual educational program on “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”
The program will run on Zoom on Tuesday at 11 a.m., Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
“This program is our most important community program,” said Pam Myers, program director. “When you or your loved ones begin to notice changes in behavior, it is important to know what might be a warning sign of Alzheimer’s and how to access help/resources to ensure an accurate diagnosis.”
The Alzheimer’s Association has created a free education program that explores the most common warning signs of Alzheimer’s to help individuals stay informed about what is normal aging and what is not. The program:
● Describes typical age-related memory, thinking or behavioral changes
● Helps individuals learn how to recognize the common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia
● Discusses tips for approaching someone about memory concerns
● Explains the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis
● identifies possible tests/assessments for the diagnostic process
● Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Register at alz.org/crf or by calling 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will also hold a virtual educational program on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia for families and community members impacted by the disease.
The program will run on Zoom on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. and Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.
“This program offers an overview of the disease, how it progresses, and how to access resources” Myers said. “It is our most attended and popular program.”
The free one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program:
● Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
● Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.
● Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.
● Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.
● Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.
● Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Register online at alz.org/CRF or call 800-272-3900.
In the United States alone, more than 6 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 11 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.