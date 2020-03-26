TOLEDO – Family members who are caring for their loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease now have new ways to gain support starting Friday.
The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter has started a weekly dial-in support group specifically dedicated to caregivers.
Telephone support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. Held via telephone to accommodate individuals who are unable to travel to a meeting site, these groups help participants develop coping methods and encourage them to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health.
“Support groups are a way for caregivers to not feel so alone, and provides an opportunity to learn from others who are also caring for someone with dementia,” said Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Northwest Ohio. “Whether you are a caregiver at home, or you have a loved one who you cannot visit right now, support groups can help you cope with the challenges of caregiving under our current circumstances.”
All support groups are led by trained facilitators with experience in dementia caregiving.
Groups are scheduled for Friday, 1 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.; April 9, 10 a.m.; April 14, 1 p.m.; April 21, 1 p.m.; and April 30, 10 a.m.
Advance registration is required, and participation is limited. To register, individuals should call 800-272-3900. To learn about other Alzheimer’s Support Groups, go to: alz.org/nwohio.