The informal meeting held on July 2 was attended by six members.
The auxiliary will not be having their quarter mania in September due to coronavirus. The group is looking forward to having one in 2021.
The budget committee reported that the checkbook is balanced.
There are no bills that need payment.
Barbara Thomas, publicity chairman, announced that she is resigning her chair. The new chairman for 2020-21 will be Carolyn Erdody.
The auxiliary will have not meeting in August but will be meeting on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m..