The meeting held on March 5 was opened formally by President Linda Donald with 12 members present.
The minutes were read from the December meeting and approved. The members voted to purchase ten $10 gift certificates for the Woman’s Veterans lunch on March 17 at the VA.
Motion was made and approved for new member Ferris Kepling. According to the new bylaws, legion members can also join the auxiliary. Grand Rapids, Weston and Tontogany American Legion Auxiliary members attended the Tontogany Legion to interview the candidates for Buckeye Girls State. Weston sent one and Grand Rapids and Tontogany are sending two each. Chosen were Erika Putnam, Lilly Martin-Williams, Ashlyn Treen, Gabby Downard and Jaiden McQuillen.
Bills paid were to: A.L.A. Dept. of Ohio dues $615, A.L.A. for Poppies $309, Karen Dress for mailing Christmas cards to the VA Homes and fruit baskets for the shut-ins $121.50, Linda Donald for mopheads for cleaning $15.98, Gloria Kutchenriter for Bloodmobile $100, Gordon Foods for fish supplies $357.93, USPS for stamps for poppy mailing $275.00, to the Post for November Utilities and one fourth share for building roof repair $1,000, and to Lybarger-Grimm Auxiliary for Buckeye Girls State applications $550.