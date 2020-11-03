FINDLAY — Return to shopping when Findlay’s Altrusa service club hosts its annual Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday, November 7. Join the fun at the Findlay Moose Lodge, 1028 W. Main Cross St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds help fund Altrusa’s literacy initiatives and annual scholarship.
Local crafters expected include Blingin’ Tumblers & Crafts by Chris, Designs by Ang (custom keychains), Fall Décor & More (decorative windows, lanterns and wine bottles), Granny T’s Bags & Bowls, Jody Stall (hand-crafted items), Margi’s Creations (gourd art), Phil Briggs (woodwork and homemade jerky) and Rick Krawczyk (door signs, hand painted snowmen hangers and 3-feet wooden snowmen).
In addition, BeFragrant/The Cocoa Exchange, Color Street, Dipsy Dip, Epicure, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Pink Zebra, Thirty-One, Tupperware and Discovery Toys are scheduled to be represented by direct sales vendors.
Raffle items (framed original photos by Altrusan Kathleen Howard and packaged Vera Bradley holiday gifts), a 50-50, and food will be available. The revised floor plan allows for increased social distancing and masks are required for everyone’s safety.
If Hancock County goes “red” on the covid status map, the event will be canceled.