Following a three-month hiatus during winter weather, the March meeting of the Alpha Delta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was held in the conference room at the Bowling Green Country Club. President Sonja Hammer called the meeting to order and led members in the opening ritual. The minutes of the Nov. 14 meeting were approved as corrected.
Hammer reported that the 2020 Ohio State Convention, sponsored by Dayton City Council, would be held on Aug. 21-23 in Fairborn. The registration fee is $155.
Sunshine Chair Dolores Black reported that she had sent holiday cards to all members and “thinking of you” cards to members who had been ill.
Dee Miller reported that the March 3 City Council meeting had been held at Bob Evans Restaurant. Founder’s Day is scheduled for April 26, 1 p.m., at the BG Country Club. Vice President Black will send names of anyone who will be taking a ritual to Robin Crusa Spoores.
Officers for 2020-21 were elected: President Hammer, Vice President Black, Secretary Janet Parks, Treasurer Elaine Spence. Hammer, Miller and Darlene Hecht (alternate) will continue to represent Alpha Delta Master on City Council. Current chapter committee membership and leadership will remain intact.
Miller, a native of Lativia, presented a very interesting cultural program about her recipe for Piradi or Piradzini, a Latvian appetizer. She had prepared samples of this delicacy and shared them with the members. The recipe and a wonderful story about Miller are posted at the Sentinel-Tribune website, under the cook’s corner tab. Visit sent-trib.com.
Elaine Spence and Ilse Thomas will present the next programs.