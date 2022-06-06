SWANTON — The headlining music acts have been announced for this year’s Fulton County Fair.
The Sunday classic rock concert will feature 38 Special and Night Ranger. After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year.
The band is probably best known for its 80s hits “Hold on Loosley” and “Caught Up in You.” Other top 40 hits include “Back Where You Belong,” “Second Chance” and “If I’d Been the One.”
Guitarist and vocalist Don Barnes, an original member, still performs, along with Bobby Capps, Gary Moffatt, Barry Dunaway and Jerry Riggs.
Hard rockers Night Ranger recently released their 12th studio album and are touring this summer.
Their popularity is fueled by a number of recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including titles such as “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away” and “Four in the Morning.”
Original members Kelly Keagy, Jack Blades and Brad Gillis continue to rock for audiences, along with Eric Levy and Keri Kelli.
The country concert on Labor Day will feature county star Jimmie Allen. Allen won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021 and his third album is set to be released this June.
His singles “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom was a Highway” all hit number one on the Country Airplay chart.
Some had hoped that Girl Named Tom, the group of Pettisville siblings who won the latest season of “The Voice” on NBC could perform at the fair.
“We understand that the community is very passionate about Girl Named Tom following their recent success on ‘The Voice,’” Ron Rice, fair board president, said in a statement. “We want the community to know that although we tried to get Girl Named Tom to perform at the Fulton County Fair, we were not able to.”
Girl Named Tom is under contract and has a show at the Huntington Center in Toledo just prior to the start of the fair. The Huntington Center has specific rules in place that state an act cannot perform “within a certain radius before or after their concert there.”
Rice went on to say, “We understand that many of you were looking forward to seeing them perform at our fair. Unfortunately, it will not happen this year. Thank you for your understanding.”
Tickets will go on sale in July. The 2022 Fulton County Fair runs from Sept. 2-8.