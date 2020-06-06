Sarah Munson is following in family footsteps by picking up an instrument and going to college to continue her love of music.
The Bowling Green High School senior has been playing violin since first grade, simply because her older brother Alex played violin before her.
“I just wanted to follow that, and my parents thought it was a good thing,” Munson said.
She got more serious because she liked playing in orchestras “and I just enjoyed that.”
She plans to attend Bowling Green State University to major in violin performance.
Alex’s major at BGSU is music education and her dad Mark is a chorale director on campus.
Mom Paula, who is a retired teacher, isn’t musical “but she supports us,” Munson said.
After college, she would like to become a symphony musician, form a quartet and teach private lessons.
She has been teaching after-school group lessons the past two years, “so I have a little bit of experience teaching.”
Her dream job would be to play with her uncle in the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
“So that would be neat, but it’s really hard to get into. At this point, I would (join) any that would let me in.”
Munson likes the experience of playing in a quartet, which is why she is interested in forming one. Last summer, she attended Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan and played in a quartet.
It both singled her out and allowed her to play with other people. A quartet has two violins, a cello and a viola.
“It’s an experience.”
She decided on violin performance as a major two years ago when she was at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, also in Michigan. At that time, Munson wanted to go into education because a lot of people in her family — including her mother — are educators.
“I thought that would be the practical thing to do.”
But playing with a group at the camp was a turning point.
“(It) just felt so magical I had an epiphany of this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Munson said. “As soon as I got home from that camp, I just started really dedicating myself more than I already was and really getting into it and setting goals for myself.”
She started taking piano when she was in kindergarten and continued until she was a junior iN high school. Munson also plays the flute and piccolo in marching and symphonic band.
Munson is the concert master of the BGHS Chamber Orchestra, and associate concert master of the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestra.
As a concert master, she said she leads sectionals and has all the solos.
Munson was an All-State musician this year and member of the Northwest Regional Orchestra for the past three years.
“Sarah is a fantastic musician. In my tenure as orchestra director at Bowling Green Schools, few students have approached study on their instrument as seriously and diligently as Sarah,” said Shawn Hudson. “She has worked very hard to have achieved the high level of musicianship she’s attained.”
She agreed that violin was tough to learn, and she is happy she started young.
“I know it’s a very hard instrument to learn, but I was fortunate that I started pretty young. So, as I got older and more serious, I could focus on perfecting it rather than learning it.”
Munson first took lessons at BGSU, then switched to a member of the Toledo Symphony. She now is taking lessons from a retired BGSU professor.
At the high school, she sings in choir and Madrigals and is a member of National Honor Society and French National Honor Society.
“Practicing the violin takes up a lot of my time, so I don’t have a lot of time for other things.”
Munson said she practices about two hours each day.
She applied to six different schools and auditioned at Indiana University, Oberlin College, Baldwin-Wallace and BGSU. She got acceptance letters from Baldwin-Wallace and BGSU and decided the local college would be the best choice.
She has grown up at BGSU, so she is familiar with the community, Munson said.
“It’s just a very nice music community at the school and I really like the violin professors there.”
She received an $8,000 academic scholarship and a $2,000 music scholarship but gets a tuition waiver because her dad works there.
While she hasn’t been in school the last two months due to coronavirus, she has tried to maintain a strict schedule with online schooling and practicing.
She misses not being able to play in the pit orchestra for the musical as well as prom, which she didn’t attend last year.
“There’s some traditions there the seniors get to do and I’m going to miss out.”