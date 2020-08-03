The animals were in at the Wood County Fair, but the crowds were out.
At this year’s fair, which opened Monday, things were different for those missing out on rides, food and entertainment. They were almost the same, though, for juniors showing their animals.
Parent Debbie Ayers said she was grateful that there was a junior fair.
“It’s a lot better than not coming here at all. We’ll take it. We’re thankful they could work with the health department and we could be here today,” she said.
Ayers has three children, two of whom are involved in 4-H. They show market goats and market pigs.
“We are super excited that the fair board was able to get together and make sure these shows could happen for our youth. We know they’ve done a lot of work for these kids and we are very thankful for them,” she said.
“The kids have worked all summer long, so it’s a great opportunity and great experience for these kids. It’s been wonderful for them. They are very excited to be here.”
The senior fair board was thrown for a loop last week when Gov. Mike DeWine announced on July 28 that fairs were limited to junior fairs only.
The Wood County board had lined up rides, a petting zoo and some entertainment. It all had to be canceled.
Taylor Crawford, a senior at Patrick Henry High School, won Market Goat Senior Showmanship on Monday and is showing a steer later this week. She said it’s been a nerve-wracking summer with all of the unknowns.
“It was definitely more stressful not knowing if you actually had to prepare your animal. Like, you just walked in without really knowing if you’d get to do what you love. That was hard,” she said.
The challenge for showing her steer is that the animal will only be here for a night and won’t be used to its surroundings, Crawford said. Usually, animals are kept on the fairgrounds for the week.
“They’re definitely a lot more wild,” she said. “In the showroom, they’re not used to the environment, so it’s a lot harder.”
The challenge is worth it, Crawford said.
“I definitely would rather show, and have a weird fair, than nothing at all,” she said.
Will Gase, the 2019 Wood County Fair king, was helping with the goat show on Monday. He said it’s strange watching the usual large crowds be limited to parents or family only, watching the kids.
He said the focus remains on the juniors, who get to have a fair.
“It obviously sucks, but we’re trying to do what we can for the kids, because this is all for the kids,” he said. “We’re at least getting some things in. We’ll see how it goes.”
Gase, who is going to be a sophomore at Ohio State University majoring in agri-business and applied economics, said many of the juniors got their goats, pigs and sheep just before the coronavirus shutdown in March.
“We were never going to cancel the fair, because we were always going to have these junior fair shows,” he said. “I think they’re still going to enjoy showing.”
Dan Morlock, a senior fair board member, was overseeing the goat area on Monday.
Showmanship was held in the morning, with the market show in the afternoon. A performance goat show will be judged on Wednesday.
Morlock said there were a few little quirks, but everything was running well.
“They’re doing a good job. They’re listening, they’re doing what they’re supposed to,” he said of the juniors at the fair. “Everything’s going pretty smooth.
“They’re lucky we got to do it.”
The goat numbers, which were over 100, were a little down this year, he said.
Morlock has been on the board for 20 years and is not running for another term.
“I’ve been coming to the fair — I’m 59 — since I was 10 years old,” he said.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)