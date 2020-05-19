Those wanting to transfer out of the Bowling Green school district should expect to pay higher taxes if their petitions pass at the polls.
And those residents left will have to pay more to make up the difference with the loss of property and income taxes now paid by those residents.
At a special meeting of the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education Thursday, members learned what district taxpayers are paying now and what they could pay if their petitions to the Eastwood, Elmwood, McComb, Otsego and Patrick Henry school systems are approved.
David Conley, with Rockmill Financial, provided the information, which Superintendent Francis Scruci shared in a community-wide email Friday.
According to Conley’s figures, Patrick Henry school district taxpayers pay 55% more in taxes than those in Bowling Green. McComb pays 31% more, Elmwood 20% more, Otsego 18% and Eastwood 13% more.
“So ultimately it’s going to cost those properties that are moving more money to move to different school districts than they are currently paying here,” said board member Tracy Hovest.
“You have to ask yourself, is McComb’s 31% increase in cost a better choice for us from an educational perspective,” Conley said.
These numbers are based on the median home value of $162,900 and the median income of $67,782 for Bowling Green residents, he said.
Conley said he had a list of all the properties listed in the petitions and quite a few of them are significantly above the median home value he used.
Bowling Green also has the lowest income tax rate of the six communities in question: Patrick Henry is at 1.75%, McComb is at 1.50%, Elmwood is at 1.25%, Otsego and Eastwood are both at 1% and Bowling Green is at 0.50%.
Bond taxes currently collected in Bowling Green will still need to be paid even if the taxpayer transfers to a neighboring district. They also must pay any bond taxes in the new district.
Four of the five districts petitioners want to transfer to have facility bonds residents are still paying.
Scruci said the students impacted may apply to Bowling Green through open enrollment.
“We will accept open enrollment of students back to this district. The kids have nothing to do with this, but they will be the ones to be affected,” he said.
There are 220 students within the petitions area. That number will drop to about 186 once this year’s junior and senior classes are removed. The transfers won’t affect students until the 2021-22 school year.
The district has a current enrollment of 3,000 to 3,100, Scruci said.
Only those residents in the area of the petition can vote in August and November to leave the district.
If the petitions get approved, property tax and income tax collections will follow those leaving the district, Conley said.
The current value of all the properties in question exceeds $2 million and includes not only agriculture but commercial and pipeline taxes as well, he said.
The income and subsequent taxes paid by those affected has yet to be determined, Conley added.
There are thousands of parcels among the eight petitions that have been approved. The loss of income is based on existing property and income tax rates of the residents that live on those parcels.
“Bowling Green will lose income and the receiving district will gain income,” Conley said. “The residents of these properties will shed what you charge and take on what the other school districts charge.”
Currently on the property taxes alone, Bowling Green is looking at a loss of $2 million, he said.
He has yet to get every single parcel listed that may leave the district.
“Two million dollars is a low estimate,” he said, “and it will be more.”
That includes a portion of the pipeline taxes now set to come to Bowling Green that will go with the parcels.
Estimating the loss of income taxes is more difficult, Conley said. Income tax data is confidential.
Conley said he is working with the state to get that information, and once received, he will add it to the $2 million.
“In the event that these petitions are successful … this will leave a gaping hole in the financial structure of Bowling Green schools.”
In order to continue to move forward, the district will need to replenish the lost revenue and the only way to do that is with a new operating levy.
“That tax increase could be roughly 15% or more of the current taxes that residents are paying today,” he said.
“As a taxpayer, you would not be very happy to know that your taxes would go up to back-fill two to three million dollars’ worth of taxes because someone moved to another school district,” he said. “That is above and beyond anything else we may need to operate the school district in the future as well as the need to build schools.
“It is not an attractive picture for the remaining residents of the Bowling Green school district.”
Add in the $3 million estimated loss from virus-related income reductions, and the total loss to the district could be $5 million. The district’s operating budget for next school year is $32.5 million.
Bowling Green’s current taxpayers would by default pay more on the district’s substitute levy, which will need to continue to collect $1 million.
Scruci wanted to know how these transfers will lower the district’s property value when it comes to state funding.
The district is losing around $130 million in property value if all the petitioners transfer, Conley said.
The state share index is based on the size of the district’s tax base and the number of students educated.
“In a vacuum you might think this is good for us … but you can’t figure it out until it’s actually happened,” Conley said.
Conley said per pupil value now determined by the state is $239,125, far greater than the average of $141,431.
The state uses the value to measure if a district is wealthy or poor, and Bowling Green is considered a wealthy district.
With the loss of value if all the petitions are successful at the poll, that amount drops to $207,000.
The district is losing some its most valuable real estate, and that lowering of wealth could improve foundation funding, Conley said.
Board member Norm Geer asked if all the pipeline money would be lost with these transfers.
About $700,000 will be lost of the $1.8 million expected, Conley said.
Hovest asked for the cost of placing the seven petitions on the Aug. 4 special election ballot.
Treasurer Cathy Schuller said the amount estimated was $12,000.
If the election is held with paper ballots, the cost of mailing the ballots could fall on the district, she added.
The Wood County Board of Elections may try to consolidate its voting locations.
“There’s still quite a bit that we don’t know and as we begin to know more, we can develop a more clear picture,” Conley said.