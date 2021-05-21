Nearly 300 Bowling Green students in buildings that have no air conditioning took advantage of an option to stay home Friday as temperatures soared.
Students at the high school and Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries were allowed to stay home as the forecast was for temperatures to reach into the high 80s.
“I made school optional … because we’re seeing these unseasonably high temperatures,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci. “Unfortunately, many parents took advantage of that today.”
Eighty-five students at Kenwood stayed home while 111 at Conneaut did with a similar number at the high school.
Those students couldn’t have remote lessons because all the mobile hot spots have been collected and availability or lack of internet access creates an equity issue, Scruci said.
Students will get an excused absence but do have to complete any missed work.
This is not the first time this option has been given, Scruci said.
“This has been an issue and this is when we have to make some really difficult decisions about school because we don’t have that climate control.”
Tuesday doesn’t look much better than today, he said on Friday.
Bowling Green City Schools needs to study the addition of air conditioning in its buildings before any decision is made, Scruci said.
He and board of education President Norm Geer held a brief meeting with media Friday morning to dispel any misunderstandings from Tuesday’s board meeting.
“The board has not decided to add air conditioning to the buildings,” Geer said. “The facilities committee has received preliminary reports and estimates regarding ventilation and air condition.”
A board workshop will be held in early June to discuss the options.
Jill Carr and Ryan Myers, both members of the board’s facilities committee, reported at Tuesday’s meeting that they had met with representatives from Fanning Howey Architects to look at the heating and cooling systems, as well as the ventilation, at the high school and Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries.
Five options have been received, but neither Myers nor Scruci would disclose the estimated cost of the work. That will take place at the June workshop.
Scruci said he didn’t know if there was enough time to do the air conditioning work before classes start in the fall.
Geer addressed claims that the board violated the Sunshine Law.
“The board only acts and makes decisions in a public meeting with discussion, consideration and voting,” he said. “We haven’t even scheduled the meeting.
“We are, however, committed to moving forward to improve the existing buildings for the safety and comfort of our teachers and students.”
Conneaut and Kenwood present challenges, because if ductwork can be added above the ceilings, that will require the abatement of asbestos.
Scruci expects to have the same conversations that were held in 2015, when the district learned the costs associated with updating its schools and decided to ask voters for a new, consolidated elementary and a new and renovated high school.
“We know we have to do something, but do we put good money into buildings that may not be long-term solutions,” Scruci asked.
Any new projects or renovations will take multiple years.
There is enough acreage at Kenwood and Conneaut to build new schools. A multi-phase construction plan for the high school, which was part of the original proposal that was defeated by voters, already is in place.
The district also will need to determine how to pay for the work, whether with federal grant funds or the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
The OFCC equity ranking has changed, placing BGCS around 518 and qualifying it for 19% from the state toward the cost of new construction.
“We’re still way down the list before they can get to us,” Scruci said.