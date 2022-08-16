Air conditioning will not be available at the start of the school year in three Bowling Green schools, due to supply chain issues.
In a Tuesday email to the community, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said that critical parts needed for the project at Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries and the high school are not available.
“First, let me say we have been pleased with the work being done at those three buildings by Earl Mechanical and Lake Erie Electric,” Scruci said. “They have worked diligently to install the mini-split units to provide air conditioning to those three buildings. Everything was going as planned and the project was progressing on schedule. However, as has been reported through the media, there have been supply chain issues throughout the country. Up until today, that had not impacted this project.
“Today, I was made aware that the critical parts needed to complete the project by the manufacturer are behind schedule. Therefore these parts have not been shipped. As a district, we are disappointed in receiving this news as it was our expectation to have this completed by the start of school. Everyone involved in this project are doing everything to expedite the situation and bring this project to completion as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we are at the mercy of the supply chain.”
Prior to this project, the only buildings in the district that were air conditioned were the middle school and Crim Elementary.
Mini splits are being added at Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries and the high school.
The mini-split units will provide air conditioning to each classroom, but not ventilation. They can be moved if new facilities are built.
Earl Mechanical Services Inc., Wauseon, presented the low bid of $3.3 million to add the mini spits to Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries and the high school.
The district is using $2.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to pay for the project with the balance coming from the capital improvement fund.
There are 167 mini splits are being installed, along with six rooftop units.