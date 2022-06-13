Eastwood check

Eastwood Middle School eighth-grader Cullen Shank had an idea to raise funds for Ukraine. The school raised $1,291 for UNICEF.

 supplied photo

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Middle School held a UNICEF fundraiser this spring to support Ukrainian refugees and raised almost $1,300.

The idea came from eighth-grader Cullen Shank.

The school held a contest between the Academic Assist classes throughout the building. Several teachers matched the amount that their individual Academic Assist class collected.

The final total was $1,291.

“It was a great impromptu idea that really allowed our students to empathize with the amount of tragedy that children in Ukraine must be going through,” said Principal Dwight Fertig. “It was a very proud moment for our school and community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags