PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Middle School held a UNICEF fundraiser this spring to support Ukrainian refugees and raised almost $1,300.
The idea came from eighth-grader Cullen Shank.
The school held a contest between the Academic Assist classes throughout the building. Several teachers matched the amount that their individual Academic Assist class collected.
The final total was $1,291.
“It was a great impromptu idea that really allowed our students to empathize with the amount of tragedy that children in Ukraine must be going through,” said Principal Dwight Fertig. “It was a very proud moment for our school and community.”