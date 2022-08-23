I was in the front lobby of our office building greeting clients as they entered the building. For those unfamiliar as to where the Ohio State University Extension office is located, we are at 639 S. Dunbridge Road. Coming through the lobby entrance not only were our guests but also an unwanted visitor; the Black Field Cricket (Gryllus pennsylvanicus).

Normally late summer through first frost our office building has these unwanted visitors. I find these insects fun to play with; however, most of our office staff find them annoying and disgusting. Sometimes our office building also is visited by the House Cricket (Acheta domesticus).

