Seedling Diseases
The weather last week was warm, a bit breezy, followed by rain showers. It’s the perfect spring teaser.
Gardeners across the area support efforts in growing food, supporting pollinators, and creating beauty in gardens and landscapes. I would expect there was a rush to favorite garden centers, with many venturing into the growing of indoor seeds. Last week’s Sentinel-Tribune article covered how to enjoy growing indoor seeds.
Seeds are planted in new seedling containers with porous, well - drained soil. Seedling trays are placed under some type of artificial lights and have bottom heat. Gardeners anxiously await the emergence of their young seedlings.
It’s amazing how fickle March and April weather in Northwest Ohio can be. One week warm and sunny, and the following week cool and cloudy. It is these weather extremes, even under the right indoor growing conditions, that can cause disease issues with our seedlings.
A common soil dwelling disease is called damping-off.
Dictionary.com defines damping-off as a disease of seedlings, occurring either before or immediately after emerging from the soil, characterized by rotting of the stem at soil level and eventual collapse of the plant, caused by any of several soil fungi.
Damping-off can affect many vegetables and flowers and is caused by a fungus or mold. These fungal pathogens mainly consist of Rhizoctonia spp., Fusarium spp., Pythium spp. and Phytophthora spp. These are the common pathogens responsible for seedling’s damping-off. The pathogens typically thrive in cool and wet conditions.
It is important to be aware of the temperature, especially in the media where the seedings are being started. Monitoring the amount of water, the seeds, and ultimately seedlings receive as they grow, is so important. Overwatering can be problematic.
Once damping-off starts, it usually spreads or moves through adjacent seedlings in the same seed starting tray, or those in proximity. Seedlings will rarely survive the infection.
Here are some points to help gardeners identify symptoms.
Seedlings fail to emerge from the soil.
Cotyledons (the first leaves produced by a seedling) and seedling stems are water - soaked, soft, mushy, and may be discolored gray to brown.
Seedling stems are thin, almost thread-like, where infected.
Young leaves wilt and turn greenish gray to brown.
Roots are absent, stunted, or have grayish-brown sunken spots.
Fluffy white cobweb-like growth on infected plant parts.
While there are great fact sheets that cover damping-off, the University of Minnesota Extension has a great educational resource, “How to Prevent Seedling Damping-Off.”
The fact sheet covers what damping-off is, identifying symptoms, causes of the disease, and prevention and management of the disease. This factsheet can be found online: