FOSTORIA — AgCredit – one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness – has launched their Feed the Farmer initiative.
They will provide meals to 36 local farms as a way to thank farmers for the work they do year round. Now through June 4, nominate your own farm or another farm for a chance to win a meal delivered by AgCredit. Visit www.AgCredit.net/feed-farmer to enter.
AgCredit is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System. For more information about the Association and its patronage dividend program, visit www.AgCredit.net.