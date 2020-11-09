FOSTORIA – AgCredit, a cooperative lender to 18 counties in northern Ohio, donated more than 6,100 cans of tomato sauce to the West Ohio Food Bank, Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio as part of its ongoing corporate mission to help residents suffering from food insecurity.
AgCredit’s “Sharing the Harvest by Giving Thanks” campaign is an initiative that provides canned and nonperishable food items to the region’s food banks to help address the hunger and nutritional needs of area residents.
Canned tomato products are some of the most prized donations received by food banks because they present high-quality produce in a shelf-stable form that is convenient for food bank clients and make fresh, healthy food more affordable.
“We credit the Toledo Northwest Ohio Foodbank, West Ohio Foodbank in Lima and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio for their tireless work and are delighted to support their efforts by donating a pallet of Dei Fratelli tomato sauce on behalf of our farmer members,” AgCredit Board of Directors Chairman Dusty Sonnenberg said.
Donation by the numbers:
· DeiFratelli tomato sauce – 15 ounce can
· Serving size – ¼ of cup
· Servings per container – 7
· Case – 12 cans
· Each food bank – 170 cases (510 total cases)
· Total cans per food bank – 2,040 (6,120 total cans)
· Total servings – 14,280 (42,840 total servings)
Tomatoes, the state fruit of Ohio, are produced in many north central and Northwest Ohio counties AgCredit serves. This donation aligns with the Association’s commitment to support rural communities, ag producers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners.
“Dei Fratelli tomato sauce is made by Hirzel Canning in Pemberville from tomatoes grown by our member-borrowers and other Ohio farmers,” Sonnenberg said. “Our ‘Sharing the Harvest’ campaign enables AgCredit customers to help meet the basic needs of their neighbors at a time when many are struggling.”