An agriculture instructor is the guest speak at Thursday’s Northwest Ohio Ag-business Forum, which will be online.
Bryan Ellis is an agriculture instructor with the Natural Science Technology Center at the Toledo Public School’s Aerospace & Natural Science Academy of Toledo.
ANSAT has a Career Tech focus in several growing industries: aviation and aeronautics; animal science and management; urban agriculture and agribusiness and environmental sustainability and wildlife management. Learning is project-based, cross-curricular learning in a high-tech environment.
Students from Toledo Public Schools take agriculture courses at the Natural Science Technology Center in South Toledo. The two-year program is offered to juniors and seniors, and students can take classes in urban agriculture, animal care, wildlife and sustainability and natural resources.
Ellis will be presenting at the Ag Breakfast Forum regarding the program, trends in educating the future of the Ag-focused workforce, and use of technology and drone training at the school.
The forum starts at 8:30 a.m.
