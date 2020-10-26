FINDLAY — The discussion of October’s Virtual Fridays at Findlay will be centered around Ohio’s largest and most prominent industry – agriculture.
On Friday, “Changes and Challenges in Ag Business Today” will be presented completely virtually from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. and is free to the public.
Panelists Ken Vaupel, CEO of Alfagreen Supreme, and Paul Kalmbach, Jr., President of Kalmbach Feeds, will sit down to discuss their insights into the changes and challenges going on in the ag industry today.
This virtual session is sure to offer insight to the Ohio agriculture industry, business changes and challenges, and how the current market has impacted agriculture as a whole.
Vaupel is the chief executive officer and a key shareholder of Alfagreen Supreme, a leading provider of direct dehydrated alfalfa products with multiple manufacturing, storage and distribution facilities throughout the United States.
Kalmbach is the president of Kalmbach Feeds, a third-generation family agribusiness dedicated to sustainably producing top quality animal nutrition products, pork, and eggs that help feed the world. Kalmbach Feeds has the privilege of serving thousands of family farms, as well as some of the largest food brands and most advanced animal genetics companies in the United States.
The university also welcomes moderator Robert Coleman, a professor at the University of Findlay. Coleman is a Ph.D. candidate in management with his doctorate to be awarded in December with a focus on management/leadership. He is also a researcher on the topic of global food access issues.
To register and for more information, visit the Fridays at Findlay webpage, or contact the University of Findlay Division of Advancement at 419-434-5334 or erin.thompson@findlay.edu.